Berekum Chelsea set to resign Stephen Amankona from Asante Kotoko 

Berekum Chelsea is set to resign Stephen Amankona in the ongoing transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The winger has failed to live up to expectation since joining the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago.

Amankona has fallen down the perking order at the club under coach Seydou Zerbou.

The 22-year-old has made only five appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Amankona failed to cut the club’s starting line-up in the previous season under Prosper Narteh Ogum despite showing glimpses of his best during the early stages of his career in the Premier League.

Amankona joined the Porcupine Warriors in October 2021 from Berekum Chelsea.

He was instrumental for the Bibires in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2020/21 season where he netted 10 goals in 28 matches.

Amankona also helped the club to reach the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup.

He was the 12th signing of the Porcupine Warriors who were keen on clinching the Ghana Premier League from bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.