Berekum Chelsea tactician Christopher Ennin eyes top two finish after first round

Berekum Chelsea coach Chrsitopher Ennin has revealed his aim is to be among the top two teams on the league standings at the end of the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Ennin’s side are currently in 4th position on the league standings after spurning the chance to go top as they were held to a goalless draw by Bofoakwa Tano at the Golden City Park on Saturday. The Bibires are level on 27 points with the two clubs above them and 2 points behind leaders, Samartex.

With the first half of the season expected to end this weekend, Ennin has shared his expectation with StarTimes’ Nana Darkwa Gyasi. He said: “I will be much grateful either from first to second, it’s going to be good for me, the team and the fans as well. So, I think we will definitely bounce back.”

Berekum Chelsea are away to Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante