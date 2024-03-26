GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 March 2024
Berekum Cheslea coach Samuel Boadu charged for alleged verbal abuse of match officials

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken action against Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu following an incident during his team's 1-1 draw with Bechem United in a Ghana Premier League match over the weekend.

Boadu has been charged with a breach of Section 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, for allegedly verbally abusing the match officials during the game.

In a notice posted on Twitter, the GFA stated, "Berekum Chelsea’s head coach, Samuel Boadu has been charged with breach of Section 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following Berekum Chelsea’s Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United. It is alleged that he verbally abused the match officials of the said game."

According to the notice, Boadu has until Thursday, March 28, 2024, to respond to the charges.

Boadu, who was appointed earlier this month, has been at the helm for the club's last three games, resulting in one win, one draw, and one defeat.

