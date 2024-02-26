Bernard Mensah becomes fastest player to score 10 Saudi Pro League goals for Al-Tai

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the third player to score 10 Saudi Pro League goals for Al-Tai.

This comes after his stunning solo strike in their 4-1 defeat to Al-Ahli Saudi on Saturday.

Mensah reached this milestone in just 15 games, making him the quickest player to achieve this feat in the club's history.

Algerian forward Amir Sayoud and Congolese striker Guy Mbenza are the other two players to have scored 10 goals for Al-Tai in the Saudi top flight.

However, they required 27 and 29 games respectively to reach this benchmark, indicating Mensah's exceptional form and skill.

The 27-year-old signed for Al-Tai in the summer transfer window after his contract with Kayserispor expired.

Since then, he has been the club's standout performer, showcasing his impressive skills and scoring prowess.

Despite his success, Mensah has opted not to play for the Black Stars anymore, announcing his retirement from international football.

Mensah's achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset for Al-Tai, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed.

The club's fans and management alike have praised his efforts, and he continues to be an integral part of their squad.