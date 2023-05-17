Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware-Mensah donates to Black Princesses ahead of WAFU B U-20 tournament

As the 2023 WAFU B U-20 tournament approaches in Kumasi, Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies FC, has displayed remarkable generosity by making a substantial donation to support the Black Princesses of Ghana.

Recognizing the importance of adequate preparation for the upcoming tournament, Oware-Mensah has stepped forward to provide significant support to the national women's U-20 team.

Gifty Oware-Mensah, who rose to prominence via her branding expertise and success with Berry Ladies FC, has played a vital part in changing the reputation of women's football.

She gave significant help to the Ghanaian team as a brand specialist and communication expert by supplying a variety of goods.

Five boxes of sanitary pads, 10 bottles of Gatorade Sports drinks, 24 boxes of chocolate, and cash were among the items.

This gift was made to help the squad prepare for the forthcoming zonal championship, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The donation was delivered during a short ceremony in Accra to raise morale among the players and inspire them to embody the spirit of being both hosts and victors.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses walloped their Nigerian counterparts 11-0 as part of their preparations ahead of the tournament.