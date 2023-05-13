Berry Ladies owner Gifty Oware-Mensah gifts Ampem Darkoa players cash for winning league title

Bankroller of Women's Premier League side Berry Ladies, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah has rewarded players of Ampem Darkoa Ladies with GHC 10,000 for defending their league title.

Apem Darkoa beat Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 in a pulsating final game at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 12 2023.

The score line was barren at half time but after recess, Hasaacas top scorer Doris Boaduwaa headed her side into the lead on 60 minutes.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah restored parity for Apem Darkoa in the 84th minute as she fired past Grace Banwaa in post to push the game into extra time.

The winner had to be decided on penalties as both teams failed to net a winner after 120 minutes of play.

Success Ameyaa missed for Hasaacas and up stepped Ophelia Amponsah to score what was the winning spot kick.

Gifty Oware-Mensah was at the game and handed over the cash to the team for their hard fought victory.

By Suleman Asante