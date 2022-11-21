bet365 officially arrives in Ghana

bet365 can officially confirm that as of Friday 18th November, we have officially launched in Ghana.

This landmark moment means that sports fans across the country can now sign up and play on bet365, either on the https://www.bet365.com.gh website, or via the bet365 app for iPhone and Android.

New and eligible Ghanaian customers will have access to the widest range of betting markets from the biggest and best sporting events across the world. Upon joining, new customers will also qualify for bet365’s market-leading sign-up offer and wide selection of promotions, features and bonuses.

bet365 offers the industry’s widest range of ‘In-Play’ sports betting events with over 75 sports covered and over 600,000 events being live video-streamed annually. New and eligible customers in Ghana will receive access to live streaming of thousands of sporting events from around the world, including German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga amongst others – as well as US NBA, NFL, NHL, baseball and international tennis.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of a dedicated bet365 website for customers in Ghana. In a country with such a passion for sports, particularly football, we are excited to provide an unrivalled sports betting experience, with a key focus on both localized and international markets.”

“It was our preferred location for our first launch into Africa, as one of the most highly regulated, and highly regarded betting markets on the continent. With the World Cup underway, we’re thrilled to deliver our In-Play product as well as a portfolio of tournament promotions for new and eligible customers across the country.

The announcement comes just in time for Ghana’s first game of the 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars face Portugal in a group many experts have labelled the “Group of Death”. Otto Addo will lead a young and exciting Ghana team into their opening match, buoyed by the recent 2-0 warm-up win over Switzerland.

Match Odds: Portugal 1.36 – Draw – 4.75 – Ghana 9.00

Group Odds: To Win 15.00 – To Qualify 4.00

About bet365 bet365 is the world’s largest online sports betting company with annual sportsbook revenues of almost $4 billion and over 6,000 employees around the globe. On its world-class proprietary product, bet365 offers the industry’s widest range of ‘in-play’ sports betting events with over 84 sports covered and over 750,000 events being live video-streamed annually to 85 million registered customers from over 160 countries across the world.

Cultural and linguistic zones around the globe are serviced using geo-specific content and 21 different languages to enhance the customer experience, which is further improved through the offering of 23 different deposit currencies and 50 payment methods.

The bet365 brand is licensed in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, Buenos Aires City, Buenos Aires Province, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, the Northern Territory of Australia, Ontario, Spain, Sweden, and operates under a transactional waiver in the states of New Jersey and Colorado. bet365 has extensive experience working with local licensing, regulatory and reporting requirements across its global footprint and pays substantial duties and license fees in each of those jurisdictions.

bet365 is recognized as an industry leader and is regularly recognized as the winner of industry awards, including the eGaming Review Operator of the Year and Sports Betting Operator of the Year.