betPawa and GFA redirect partnership focus, prioritise player welfare in Ghana Premier League

betPawa has announced a collaborative decision with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to realign their partnership focus within the Ghana Premier League.

This move entails stepping away from the role of headline sponsors of the country's premier football competition and directing their efforts towards providing direct benefits to players.

In an official statement, betPawa revealed its commitment to enhancing player welfare by increasing the locker room bonus to GHC 400.

Additionally, the company pledged to finalise the construction of the betPawa pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, showcasing its dedication to infrastructure development under the new partnership framework.

The statement expounded, "Per our new partnership, we will be revising the betPawa Locker Room Bonus payment to the players from GHC 150 to 400 for every match their team wins. Under the current arrangement, we will also complete the first phase of the betPawa park."

While emphasising the ongoing collaboration with the GFA, betPawa assured the sporting community of their sustained efforts to contribute to the development and improvement of football standards in Ghana. The company expressed gratitude to the GFA for their enduring partnership and confirmed their commitment to implementing an enhanced Locker Room Bonus for footballers.

betPawa originally signed a three-year contract in August 2022, committing to a total investment of $6 million, with an annual contribution of $2 million dedicated to promoting the league.

The betting company swiftly became the league's headline sponsor, marking the end of a prolonged period without such sponsorship.

However, after just one year, betPawa has opted to shift its focus, a decision that may be interpreted by many as the company expressing dissatisfaction.