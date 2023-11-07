Betpawa ends Ghana Premier League sponsorship agreement with GFA one year into three-year deal

Betpawa has reportedly decided to terminate its sponsorship association with the Ghana Premier League, leaving many stakeholders disappointed.

This decision comes just a year and three months into their three-year deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Betpawa and the GFA had initially signed a three-year sponsorship agreement, with provisions for annual renewals. However, Betpawa has now reviewed its sponsorship and determined that it is in its best interest to withdraw from the partnership.

The GFA announced on August 3, 2022, naming betPawa as the official headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League. This partnership was intended to boost the league's marketing and positioning, to make it one of the most successful and attractive leagues in Africa.

Betpawa had committed to investing $6 million over the three-year deal, with over $2 million already paid during their involvement of just over a year.

This development poses a significant setback, particularly for the clubs that will now have to rely solely on broadcasting rights revenue from Startimes.

Before Betpawa's involvement, the league had endured several seasons without a headline sponsor, making the initial deal a cause for celebration, though its duration has fallen short of expectations.