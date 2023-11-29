betPawa set to exit Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal after one year

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has informed Premier League clubs that betPawa, the current headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, plans to exit the deal after just one year, according to reports.

betPawa signed a three-year contract worth $6 million in August 2022, agreeing to invest $2 million annually in promoting the league.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, the GFA was instructed to implement the 'Locker-room Bonuses' program, providing a winning bonus package for players and technical staff of successful clubs in the league.

Additionally, betPawa intended to invest in building an Astro-turf at the Ghanaman Soccer Center in Prampram, naming it the betPawa pitch. Construction was slated to begin in October 2022.

Although betPawa previously denied rumours of contract termination, the GFA has now reportedly confirmed to the 18 beneficiary clubs that betPawa has indeed expressed its intention to withdraw from the partnership. No official reason has been disclosed for betPawa's apparent decision to prematurely terminate the contract.