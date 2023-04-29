Betway supports Ghana Women’s Premier League clubs with training equipment

Leading online global betting and gaming brand Betway has donated training equipment to the Ghana Football Association towards the development of the Ghana Women’s Premier League. The items, which was presented included footballs, tactical boards, training cones, gloves, and goalposts.

"We are proud to stand in solidarity with the GFA and look forward to making a continuous contribution to the development of women's football in Ghana," said Betway Ghana’s Country Manager Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr.

The donation was made as part of the latest instalment of development seminars for GWPL managers and executives, put together by Betway as part of their commitment to developing women’s football in Ghana.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, who received the items, thanked Betway Ghana for its continued support for the GWPL.

"We believe our clubs are making good use of these opportunities because there has been a significant change in the way they see and deliver football," Mr. Okraku said.

He was hopeful that the collaboration between the FA and Betway will continue to help make the GWPL one of the GFA’s most valuable brands.

The seminar, held simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi with participants in the two venues connected via video conferencing, featured club managers and coaches from teams in the Ghana Women's Premier League, industry experts, and facilitators who joined the seminar from South African and Ghana to share their expertise in football performance management.

Among the experts were, Warren Engelbrecht, a leader in Sports Science and High Performance, Joseph Mintah, the Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, Simphiwe Dludlu, the Head Coach of the South African under-17 Women's National team, and Is-Hak Alhassan, the Players' Status Committee Chairman at the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Engelbrecht spoke on emotional intelligence, highlighting the need for managing emotions on and off the field. He asserted that a great coach is someone "who inspires change and is capable of creating inspiring goals for a team.”

Mr. Mintah guided participants through football coaching education. He encouraged the participants to train their coaches diligently.

“If we want to change our football, we must change the way we train our coaches,” he stressed.

Madam Dludlu instructed attendees on the nature of performance management in a club. She emphasized the importance of performance management in football. "Performance drives results, and no club can afford to ignore performance management,” she said.

Mr Alhassan educated participants on player care. He implored the GFA to improve player care in Ghana. “Player care is more than just the welfare of a player,” he remarked.