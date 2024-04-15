Bhutan Premier League side Paro FC strengthens title bid with marquee signing Richard Gadze

Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze has completed a permanent move to 2023 Bhutan Premier League champions, Paro FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Gadze, 29, has joined the Thunder Kingdom club side from Indian I-League side, Rajasthan United.

Trebol Sports International, which represents the Ghana international attacker, secured the deal for the talented footballer.

"I was thrilled when my legal representatives, Trebol Sports International broke the news that Paro FC wanted to sign me. I have heard of Bhutan as a country but have never had the chance to be physically there till this opportunity came. I am someone who likes to take up new challenges and experiences so I am really looking forward to link up with the team". Gadzesaid

The globetrotting footballer possesses a rich and varied playing experience- having already played for 10 clubs in 3 continents which include the likes of HJK Helsinki, FC Voluntari and Sheriff Tiraspol and memorable European nights in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

He explains why he has continued to embark on this incredible footballing journey.

"It is the nature of our job. Today, you are here and tomorrow, you will be elsewhere Growing up, I have always wanted to be a professional footballer and put a smile on the faces of my family whom I am immensely grateful to for their unwavering support. They are my greatest inspiration so I will go places for them to keep them smiling."

The 29-year-old is probably the highest profile foreign signing to have ever graced the Bhutanese Premier League and is expected to inject much anticipated excitement as well as thrill the fans with his dazzling skills.

Despite his well decorated and glorious CV, Richard remains level headed as sets his sights on the new season.

"I don't want to set any targets as I am more of a team player. Rather than having an individual goal, I prefer to achieve the team one with the help of the coach and my new found teammates. I just want to give my best in training and games and hopefully, we will win some trophies together. I spoke to a couple of guys who have played there and they spoke highly of the league. I can’t wait to put on the Paro FC jersey and fight for her name."