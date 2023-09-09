Bibiani Gold Stars host lower-tier side Mighty Royals in club friendly

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars continue their preparation for the new season with a friendly against Division One side Womanafo Mighty Royals at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 9 2023.

Gold Stars will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to fellow top-flight side, Bechem United in a friendly last weekend.

The Miners finished in 5th position last season, which was an improvement on their 10th-place finish in their debut season.

Michael Osei would want to get his side in good shape with this friendly before they kick-off the new season next Sunday with a trip to Berekum Chelsea.

By Suleman Asante

