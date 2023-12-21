Bibiani Goldstars in talks to sign former GPL top scorer Diawisie Taylor

Bibiani Goldstars currently seeking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, have reportedly initiated talks to secure the services of former Ghana Premier League goal king Diawisie Taylor in the second transfer window of the 2023/24 season.

Struggling to find their rhythm in the current league season, the Bibiani-based club is eager to bolster their offensive capabilities, especially after the departure of Abednego Tetteh, who was last season's top scorer.

The club have identified Taylor, currently unattached, as a potential solution and has entered into negotiations for a possible move.

Diawisie Taylor, a 23-year-old forward, gained attention in the Ghanaian top flight during his stint with Karela United.

His prolific performance in the 2020/21 season, where he scored 18 goals, earned him the coveted goal king accolade. Subsequently, Taylor secured a move to Egyptian side Future FC, followed by a stint with Al Merrikh in Sudan.

Goldstars, currently positioned 14th on the league table, are hopeful that the addition of Taylor will provide the offensive spark needed to turn their season around.

An agreement between the player and the club could see Taylor don the Goldstars jersey as they aim to climb up the league standings in their upcoming fixtures.