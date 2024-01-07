Bibiani Goldstars forward Prince Owusu Kwabena confirms impending transfer to Asante Kotoko

Bibiani Goldstars forward Prince Owusu Kwabena has confirmed his imminent move to Asante Kotoko during the second round of the season.

The marksman disclosed his agreement with Kotoko after Goldstars' 0-1 loss to Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 on Sunday afternoon in Bibiani.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Owusu expressed assurance that the deal would be finalized in the next two or three days.

While not divulging the contract's duration, he urged Kotoko supporters to anticipate his arrival.

Having been a pivotal figure for Goldstars during their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League debut, where he contributed significantly to their top-flight status, Owusu garnered attention.

Despite talks with Kotoko before the season proving unfruitful, the 25-year-old now looks set to make the switch.

Reflecting on his time with Goldstars, Owusu acknowledged the unwavering support and hinted that the recent fixture might mark his last game for the club.

Notably, his prolific 19-goal performance in the Division One League Zone Two played a crucial role in Goldstars' historic promotion to the Premier League.

Owusu netted all four goals when Goldstars thrashed Legon Cities FC 4-2 in the Ghana Premier League a few weeks ago.