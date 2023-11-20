Bibiani Goldstars grant head coach Michael Osei leave amid struggles in Ghana Premier League

Bibiani Goldstars FC management has decided to grant head coach Michael Osei a short leave of absence in light of the club's recent struggles.

The Miners have found themselves languishing in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings after 11 rounds, prompting this decision.

Goldstars have endured a frustrating run of form, going seven matches without a victory.

During this period, they suffered two defeats and settled for five draws, leaving them in the 17th position with only 11 points from 11 matches.

Osei, who has been at the helm of Goldstars since their promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2021-22 season, faces mounting pressure as he takes a temporary step back from his coaching responsibilities.

In their debut season, Goldstars finished a respectable 9th in the league.

The following season, Osei guided the team to a commendable 5th place finish, accumulating 49 points across 34 matches.

Heading into the current campaign, Goldstars had set a target of finishing within the top four positions.

To bolster their chances, they bolstered their squad with numerous experienced players.

However, the performances haven't lived up to expectations so far, prompting the management to reassess the situation and give Osei some time off to regroup and devise new strategies to oversee training and tactical preparations.