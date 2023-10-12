Bismark Kobi Mensah confirms he's still in charge of Bechem United despite rumors

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has put to rest rumours that he has been sacked amidst the club's challenging start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.

The team have faced difficulties at the beginning of the season, securing only one win and suffering three defeats, landing them at the bottom of the league table.

Recent speculation in the media suggested that Mensah was dismissed due to the string of unfavourable results. However, in a statement to Peace FM, the coach confirmed that he remains at his post.

Mensah explained, "It is not true, I am still at my post. The truth is that there was an issue, but the issue has been resolved now, so I am still at my post. The club has not officially announced my departure. It was just a rumour, but, as I said, there was an issue that triggered these speculations, and that issue has been resolved."

Bechem United are determined to bounce back from their disappointing start in the coming fixture against Legon Cities in Accra.