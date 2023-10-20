Bismark Kobi Mensah reveals expectation was high at Bechem United ahead of season

Bechem United coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah has disclosed that the club had high hopes of a strong showing from the start of the season due to their past successes.

Mensah's predecessor, Kassim Mingle guided The Hunters to a third-place finish for two consecutive seasons before his departure and the club was expecting Kobi-Mensah to build on that success.

This hasn’t been the case since the 39-year-old took charge. His side languish at the bottom of the league standings after recording just a win in their last 5 matches and the fans have called for his head.

“The truth is that I am not happy. The president is not happy, the supporters are not happy. That is true because we are not getting the results. And looking at their performance last season, the truth is that the expectation was high,” Kobi Mensah said.

There are reports that the outcome of their next game on Sunday, October 22 2023 at home to Berekum Chelsea could determine Mensah’s future.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante