Bismark Kobi Mensah says Bechem United have enough time to bounce back from poor performances

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah is confident it is not too late for his team to make amends for their sluggish start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The young tactician who joined the team after leaving Great Olympics is currently under pressure to deliver with earlier reports suggesting his imminent departure from the club.

In the ongoing season, the Hunters who finished third last season have won a single game out of four and currently sit bottom of the table with their latest defeat coming in front of their fans as defending champions Medeama SC overpowered them on Saturday.

Kobi Mensah is however optimistic about the team's chances of competing citing the possibility of reviving their fortunes and finding their competitive edge.

"Nothing has happened. I will say that we have had a very bad start to the season which for me is part of the game," he told Peace FM.

"But the truth is that it is also good that it has happened this way as well as the players and the supporters. But the truth is that when we are given the time we can turn things around.

"It is better it has started early we have time to correct those wrong things we are doing which are not bringing the results. So as I speak with you I have changed a few things that are a problem for us as a team.

"So I believe that in moving forward we can turn things around,"

Bechem United are preparing for their next Ghana Premier League game against Legon Cities.