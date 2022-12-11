Black Galaxies beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly

The Black Galaxies of Ghana came from a goal down to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram in a friendly game.

Hearts of Oak took the lead through Amankwah Baafi in the first half before the Galaxies scored two goals in the second half to win the game.

The friendly was a good test for Coach Annor Walker’s side as they continue with preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be staged in Algeria next month.

Ghana is in Group C where they face Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The friendly also served as preparatory game for Hearts of Oak ahead of their match day nine fixture against Nsoatreman FC next week.

The Ghana Premier League is set to bounce back on December 19 after a going on break due to the World Cup.

The Black Galaxies is set to play one international friendly before departing to Algeria for the tournament.