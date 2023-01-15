Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako declares Ghana's readiness ahead of CHAN opener

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako says the team is ready for the Africa Nations Championship in Algeria ahead of their opener against Madagascar.

The two-time finalist engage the newcomers in their opening Group C game in Constantine.

Having spent months preparing for the tournament, Awako believes the team is in fine shape to compete for the ultimate.

"We have prepared very well as earlier mentioned by my Coach. We are very ready and ready to compete," he said at the pre-match presser.

"It is a big competition and an opportunity for players in the local leagues to exhibit what we can do," he added.

"It will help show players on the African continent to exhibit our talents to the world and I believe we are fortunate to be at this tournament.

Ghana lost in the final in 2009 and 2014 to DR Congo and Libya respectively but Awako is confident the Black Galaxies can go the extra mile in Algeria.

"We are very confident and looking at the camp, the boys are all in good shape. The pre-tournament preparations and the friendlies have really helped us. If we are to carry the same momentum into the tournament, we will be successful. We are ready as a team," he concluded.