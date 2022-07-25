Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker happy after impressive win over Benin

Annor Walker, the Black Galaxies' head coach, expressed his delight after his team defeated Benin in the African Nations Championship qualifiers on Sunday in Cape Coast.

The hosts dominated the game from start to finish, with goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, and Gladson Awako securing a 3-0 first leg win.

Walker expressed his joy during the post-game press conference.

“[I am] more than a happy man today because it’s a match that I was determined [to win] and got myself ready to win. I wanted four goals but God gave me three and I have accepted it,” he said.

The second leg is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 in Porto-Novo, with the winner of the tie facing Nigeria in the final round.

Ghana hopes to return to the championship after missing the previous three editions. In the first three editions, Black Galaxies finished second twice.