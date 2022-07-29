Black Galaxies leave Ghana for Benin ahead of second leg of CHAN qualifiers

The Black Galaxies have left Ghana for Benin ahead of their second leg clash against the Squirrels in the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

The team travel to Cotonou with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg last Sunday.

Ghana will be hoping to avoid an aggregate scoreline defeat as the team eyes a return to the competition after missing the last three editions.

The two times finalist will face Nigeria in the next phase of the qualifiers with the winner qualifying for the championship reserved for players in the domestic leagues.

“[I am] more than a happy man today because it’s a match that I was determined [to win] and got myself ready to win. I wanted four goals but God gave me three and I have accepted it,” coach Annor Walker said after Sunday's game.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and teammate Gladson Awako are expected to replicate their first leg performance on Saturday in Cotonou.