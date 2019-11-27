Black Leopards "in advanced talks" to sign Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison

Black Leopards are in advanced talks to sign Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison.

The 26-year-old has been without a club since he left South African giants Orlando Pirates last year.

Morrison, who played for Ghanaian side Ashantigold, left the Soweto giants due to lack of playing opportunities.

But he could be back in the South Africa top-flight after his agent revealed he is in talks with the player's former coach Luc Eymael.

"Black Leopards are interested in my player Bernard Morrison as coach Luc Eymael knows him from AS Vita," Mujuni is quoted by KickOff

"We also had interest from Zesco of Zambia and Gor Mahia of Kenya, but we will settle for the one here as the player still has a lot to offer in the PSL.

"He is referred to as Maradona. He is a free agent."