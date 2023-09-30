Black Maidens assistant coach Emmanuel Selassie Pentem calls for Women's Super Cup support

Black Maidens assistant coach, Emmanuel Selassie Pentem has called on fans to come out in their numbers and support women's football ahead of the Super Cup.

He believes that the women's game is improving and the only thing they need now is support at the super cup competition.

"Let come out in our numbers to support our ladies in Kyebi,"Coach Selassie Pentem told media.

"Now Women's football is improving and I think the super cup will help us see the best out of our female footballers," he added

"I wish all the clubs participating in the competition all the best of luck."

The Women's Super cup Competition is scheduled to take place at Kyebi AstroTurf on Friday to Sunday.