Black Maidens forward Abdulai Mukarama expresses gratitude to Sports Ministry for GHC 30K reward

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup golden boot winner Abdulai Mukarama has expressed gratitude to Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Sports Ministry after rewarding the teenager for her exploits.

The Black Maidens attacker was rewarded an amount of GHC 30,000 after presenting here awards to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Thursday.

Mukarama won the golden boot and the bronze ball after scoring 7 goals as Ghana reach the quarter finals of the World Cup in Uruguay last year.

"It was a great honour to meet president Nana Akufo-Addo and Hon Isaac Asimah of the Ministry of Youth and Sports today," she tweeted. "I am very grateful and appreciative of the support, care and love. I promise to continue lifting the flag of this great country high," she added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged the youngster to remain focused, discipline and work harder for greater success.

Present at the presentation of her awards were Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti-Akenteng, Hon Mariam Iddrisu MCE Sagnarigu, officials from her club Northern Ladies and Director General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi and the Hon Isaac Asiamah of Youth and Sports Ministry.