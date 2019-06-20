Black Maidens star Mukarama Abdulai presents World Cup awards to president Akufo-Addo

Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai met with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to present her two awards from last year’s U17 Women’s World Cup which was held in Uruguay.

The Northern Ladies poacher paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today June 20, to present her Golden Boot and Adidas Bronze Ball to him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged the youngster to remain focused, discipline and work harder for greater success.

In attendance at the meeting was Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti-Akenteng, Hon Mariam Iddrisu ,MCE Sagnarigu officials from her club Northern Ladies and Director General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi,who represents Hon Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sports .

Youth and Sports Minister Hon.Isaac Kwame Asiamah later in the day at the Ministry presented a cheque of GH¢30,000 to Mukarama Abdulai on behalf of the president.

By: Ayishatu Zakaria Ali @ayeesha_ayi on Twitter