GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Black Maidens star Mukarama Abdulai presents World Cup awards to president Akufo-Addo

Published on: 20 June 2019
Black Maidens star Mukarama Abdulai presents World Cup awards to president Akufo-Addo
Mukarama Abdullai

Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai met with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to present her two awards from last year’s U17 Women’s World Cup which was held in Uruguay.

The Northern Ladies poacher paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today June 20, to present her Golden Boot and Adidas Bronze Ball to him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged the youngster to remain focused, discipline and work harder for greater success.

In attendance at the meeting was Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti-Akenteng, Hon Mariam Iddrisu ,MCE Sagnarigu officials from her club Northern Ladies and Director General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi,who represents Hon Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sports .

Youth and Sports Minister Hon.Isaac Kwame Asiamah later in the day at the Ministry presented a cheque of GH¢30,000 to Mukarama Abdulai on behalf of the president.

By: Ayishatu Zakaria Ali @ayeesha_ayi on Twitter

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments