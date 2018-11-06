Black Maidens to play Cameroon today in pre-2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup friendly

The Black Maidens of Ghana will play the Cameroon in a in a pre-2018 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup friendly on Tuesday in São Paulo.

The training match is expected to help the two countries test their battle readiness before the start of the tournament.

Last Saturday, the Black Maidens posted a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local female club side, in a training match.

Ghana will face hosts Uruguay in their opening group match on Saturday November 13 before playing Finland three days later at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

Their final Group match will be against New Zealand on 20 November.