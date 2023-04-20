Black Meteors aim to qualify for Olympic Games, says midfielder Dominic Nsobila

Black Meteors midfielder, Dominic Nsobila, has expressed the team's determination to qualify for the Olympic Games, after missing out on the last four occasions since 2004.

The Ghana U-23 squad qualified for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Algeria in a two-legged match with a 2-1 aggregate last month, and they are now preparing for the championship, which will be held in Morocco later this year.

The competition offers teams the chance to compete in the Olympic Games, and Nsobila believes that the team will utilize this opportunity to return to the Games after narrowly missing out in 2019.

“The goal is to qualify for the Olympics because it’s been a long time since Ghana qualified. We have to qualify this time around but first of all, we have to go to the AFCON and get to the final and win the Cup and we are good to go,” Nsobila said.

Nsobila has been having one of his best seasons as a player in the Ghana Premier League, captaining Accra Lions in 18 games this season. He was also a member of Ghana's Black Galaxies squad, which finished in the quarterfinals of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) competition in Algeria.

The U-23 AFCON will commence on June 24 and end on July 8.