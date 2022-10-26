Black Meteors arrive in Ghana to start preps for Mozambique clash

Black Meteors arrived in Ghana on Tuesday evening after a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Mozambique.

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's brace sealed the massive first-leg victory last weekend.

The team departed Mozambique on Monday, stopping in Johannesburg before returning home to begin preparations for the second-leg match.

Black Meteors will on Wednesday travel to Kumasi, where the second leg match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghana U23 side are heavily fancied to seal qualification on Sunday to the final round of the qualifiers.

Black Meteors finished fourth at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, missing out on the Tokyo Olympic Games.