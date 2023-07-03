Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram booted out

Black Meteors assistant coach Godwin Attram has been relieved of his duties following their disappointing campaign in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Attram is affected by the decision to dissolve the technical team after Ghana's shock group stage exit.

Black Meteors management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong confirmed, saying, "This team was put together for the purpose of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and we failed to qualify so obviously, it will be dissolved," he told 3Sports.

"If it happens that Executive Council will discuss and consider another appointment or want the coach to continue, that will be in the powers of the Executive Council. I am not in the position to say whether they will continue or not because I don't make the appointment in terms of the national teams. It is the decision of the Executive Council.

"The team stands dissolved because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games and we don't have any tournaments coming up next year," he added.

Black Meteors exited the tournament at the group stage, failing to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

This marks the second time that Black Meteors led by Ibrahim Tanko has failed to qualify for Olympic Games, following their unsuccessful qualification attempt in 2019.

During this year's tournament, Black Meteors managed to secure only one victory, a nervy 3-2 win against Congo. However, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco and could only draw 1-1 against Guinea in their crucial must-win match.