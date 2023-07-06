Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh bounces back with a brace for FC Zurich

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh bounced back from his poor form by scoring a brace for FC Zurich in a pre-season friendly match on Thursday.

The Black Meteors forward has had a difficult time finding his feet after the 2022 World Cup, prompting a number of football fans to strongly criticise him.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian international won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2021, as well as the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cups with Hearts of Oak. Barnieh, who joined FC Zurich a few months ago, has been forced to spend the majority of his time with the reserve team.

He also had a terrible tournament when he led the Black Meteors as captain to the U-23 AFCON where the team suffered an early elimination due to a series of disappointing results including a 5-1 defeat to Morocco.

He did, however, show his tenacity and resolve by leading Zurich to a 5-1 victory over Sportanlage Heerenschürli Stadium.

Barnieh had a huge impact on the game, extending his team's lead in the 68th minute with a superb goal. To cap off an outstanding display, he clinched their overwhelming victory in the 87th minute with a controlled finish.

The former Hearts of Oak forward is seeking to continue in this form in subsequent matches and eventually break into the first team to make an impact as the new season approaches.