Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko admits defensive lapses cost his side against Ivory Coast

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko says his side lack quality in defence after they conceded twice before losing on penalties to Ivory Coast at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The defeat meant Ghana had to wait for the third place play offs to confirm a spot at Tokyo 2020. The Black Meteors will face South AFrica on Friday for the final ticket to the Olympic games.

However, coach Ibrahim Tanko is worried by his side's defensive performance.

“We have a problem in the defence as we have all seen. We do not have some key players and we do not have the quality to replace them and that is the truth. We do not have the player we used in the qualifiers,' he said after the game.

The players we have keep making new mistakes and these young players will have to learn from them. It is painful for them to make such mistakes at such crucial moments but it is no excuse at all.”