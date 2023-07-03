Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko does not receive monthly salary, confirms Frederick Acheampong

The chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, Frederick Acheampong, has clarified that coach Ibrahim Tanko does not receive a monthly salary as commonly believed.

Tanko has been in charge of the team for many years, leading them to the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and then this year's tournament in Morocco.

Black Meteors suffered a group stage last Friday, thereby missing out on qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Speaking on the 3FM show Sports Ultras, Acheampong explained that Tanko, like the national team footballers, is compensated through allowances and bonuses rather than a regular salary.

He stated, "No [Ibrahim Tanko doesn't receive a salary for coaching the Black Meteors]. Because he works for his club so just like the footballers who play for the national team, they work for their clubs, so they only earn per diem based on the number of days they have been in camp and are also only paid winning bonuses when they win a match."

Acheampong dismissed any concerns about Tanko's commitment and integrity, despite not receiving a monthly salary.

He expressed his trust in Tanko's character, stating, "I've known Tanko for a number of years and I've known his integrity. He is someone I can trust and will not be influenced by any money despite not being paid monthly."