Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko sacked 

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has been sacked following the team's disappointing performance in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Confirming the news, Black Meteors management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong announced that the technical team has been dissolved, resulting in Tanko losing his position as head coach.

"This team was put together for the purpose of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and we failed to qualify so obviously, it will be dissolved," he told 3Sports.

"If it happens that Executive Council will discuss and consider another appointment or want the coach to continue, that will be in the powers of the Executive Council. I am not in the position to say whether they will continue or not because I don't make the appointment in terms of the national teams. It is the decision of the Executive Council.

"The team stands dissolved because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games and we don't have any tournaments coming up next year," he added.

Tanko's team exited the tournament at the group stage, failing to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

This marks the second time that Tanko has failed to guide the Black Meteors to the Olympic Games, following their unsuccessful qualification attempt in 2019.

During this year's tournament, Tanko's team managed to secure only one victory, a nervy 3-2 win against Congo. However, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Morocco and could only draw 1-1 against Guinea in their crucial must-win match.

They conceded eight goals in just three games.