Black Meteors did their best - Black Queens' Linda Eshun defends disappointing U-23 AFCON campaign

Black Queens defender, Linda Eshun believes the Ghana U-23 side did their best despite a disappointing outcome at the just-ended U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Despite strong performances in their qualifiers, their performance at the event was insufficient to advance them to the next level of the competition, and they were eliminated from the Group stage.

They began their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo but then fell to Morocco 5-1 in the second round before drawing 1-1 with Guinea.

The Black Meteors had to bow out because the results were insufficient to qualify them for the forthcoming Olympic games, which will be held in Paris next year.

“I believe our men U-23 did well. This is football and anything could happen in football, yeah, they did their best," she said.

"They did whatever they have to do to qualify but unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. For the Black Queens, we are not under any pressure like I said, this is football.

The Black Princesses, on the other hand, have a lifeline for Ghana as they begin preparations for the qualifiers of the Women's Football tournament at the Olympic Games.

“We play to win as we all want to aim high. Again we want to go forward too. My coach, Nora has brought in so many things into Black Queens to push us forward and to be competitive.

"Everyone is working hard and fighting for a position. So I think she has been very helpful to the Black Queens course," she added.