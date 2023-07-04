Black Meteors forward Ernest Nuamah backed by Chibsah to take the world by storm

Former Black Meteors player Yussif Chibsah has expressed belief in the qualities of Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah stating that he can become a huge figure in World football.

The 19-year-old has been in outstanding form for both club and country, winning a number of prizes and garnering recognition through prestigious nominations like the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

His efforts earned him a call-up to the Black Stars after he had played for Ghana's U-23 side, the Black Meteors.

Despite the Black Meteors' early exit from the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he was important in Ghana's campaign scoring their opening goal against Congo.

Chibsah, however, believes Nuamah has the potential to take the world by storm if he continues to work hard.

“He is a big talent and there is more to be realized of him. He has to keep working hard he shouldn’t relax in his comfort zone because he has a lot more to give out.

“He’s just gotten his maiden invitation to the senior national team that’s obviously that is also a sign to boost his confidence and morale up,” he told Citi FM.

“Obviously he is a big talent but he has a small room for improvement because he can rise up to be one of the best players in the world” he added.

The Danish league jury named Ernest Nuamah the Danish Superliga Player of the Year, as well as the Superliga head coaches' Spring Best Player and the Superliga Players' Player of the Year.