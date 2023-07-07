Black Meteors goalkeeper Jordan Amissah joins Sheffield United for pre-season

Ghana U23 goalkeeper, Jordan Amissah has returned o England where he joined his Sheffield United teammates for pre-season ahead of the new season.

The talented shot-stopper is rejoining the newly-promoted Premier League side after a successful loan spell at Burton Albion last season.

Amissah will be hoping to break into the first team next season, having spent most of his time with the youth set up.

The German-born goalkeeper was part of Ghana's team at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco. Amissah was an unused substitute in all three matches as the Black Meteors disappointingly exited the tournament at the group stage.

Amissah's only game with the Black Meteors was in the 4-1 friendly win over Egyptian giants Zamalek, a victory he dedicated to his late grandfather.

"Since I was young boy it was my dream to have the black star on my chest and represent the country I love with all my heart. It’s a promise I made to my late grandfather. I’m so happy to see this promise become reality but so sad that you are not around to witness it!," he wrote.