Black Meteors midfielder Emmanuel Essiam begins pre-season with FC Basel

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has returned to Switzerland to begin pre-season with FC Basel.

The Black Meteors midfielder is hoping to put behind him the disappointment of the AFCON U23 as he prepares for the upcoming season.

Essiam is hoping for a breakthrough campaign in the 2023/24 season after spending most of his first season with the youth set-up.

He made a few first team appearances as FC Basel reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He is expected to feature prominently for the senior side next season, having already showed huge potential.

The former Chelsea player is expected to feature in the pre-season friendly against SF Benfica on Sunday as part of preparations.

The former Ghana U20 star joined the Swiss giants from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea last season.