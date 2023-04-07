Black Meteors star Emmanuel Essiam shares biggest challenge

FC Basel midfielder Emmanuel Essiam says his biggest challenge as a footballer was to break into the Black Satellites team under coach Karim Zito for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The youngster was selected among numerous players having impressed in the Ghana Premier League while playing for Berekum Chelsea.

Essiam who appeared to be coach Zito's favourite in the heart of midfield helped his team to win the tournament in Mauritania.

According to him, it was not an easy task to impress among over 100 players who were all vying to be part of the final squad.

“My greatest challenge was starting with the national team because they call a lot of players so that was a very big challenge, you know. There are lots of players all over the country and in Ghana, we have so many good players.

There were over 100 players of which 23 must be chosen. So just imagine this. You have just got to go all out and give everything but then that gives you confidence because you were picked and it shows you are exceptional,” Essiam told Citi FM.

Essiam was part of Ibrahim Tanko's men that powered the Black Meteors to victory over Algeria in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.