Black Meteors to play two friendly matches ahead of U23 AFCON in Morocco.

Frederick Acheampong, the chairman of the Black Meteors management committee says the team will play two preparatory matches to keep them in shape ahead of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Meteors booked a place in the tournament with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Algeria last month in the qualifiers and will soon begin preparations in the coming weeks.

Ibrahim Tanko's team will try to put up a good performance as they aim to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2024 following the team's absence in the global tournament since 2004.

Acheampong indicated that the team are focused on intensifying preparation for the competition by playing two international friendlies to make the team battle-ready for the competition.

"In between that, we are looking to play some international friendlies. A minimum of two matches before we enter the tournament. If anything is confirmed, we would make it public," he told Citi Sports.

The competition, which begins in June, will offer three automatic Paris 2024 qualification slots, with a fourth possible through a playoff game.