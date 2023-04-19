Black Meteors will not limit preparations to North African teams - Frederick Acheampong

The Black Meteors Management Committee Chairman, Frederick Acheampong has stated that the team will not only focus on countries from Northern Africa in their preparations ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The defending champions of the tournament, Egypt, have qualified as one of the only two North African countries to have made it to the tournament alongside Morocco the hosts of the competition.

Ghana did a good job by limiting the number of teams from the North with a 2-1 aggregate win in a doubleheader against Algeria in the final round of qualifications.

While many opinions suggest that the North African countries remain the teams to beat, Frederick Acheampong says, Ghana will consider any other opponent as competitive and would duly get ready for them.

“There are only two North African teams that qualified for the tournament, the rest are drawn from different parts of Africa,” he said in an interview with Citi Sports.

“We don’t only have to concentrate on North Africa; we also need to engage others from different parts of Africa because they are also participating.

“We are looking to qualify [for the 2024 Olympics Games], we might draw one North African team and the rest would not come from North Africa. If we focus mainly on North Africa, we might not get what we want.”

The tournament will commence on June 24 and end on July 8 with three automatic slots available for the 2024 Olympic Games.