Black Princesses arrive in Guinea Bissau ahead of FIFA U20 WWC qualifier

Ghana's U20 female national team, the Black Princesses have touched down in Guinea Bissau ahead of the first round of qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The team arrived on Friday evening and held a stretch out session at their hotel before taking a stroll on the streets of Bissau.

The team dominated by players from the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations are hoping to get off to a bright start as Ghana eye a return to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses will miss prolific scorer Maafia Nyame following her move to AS Far in Morocco. The striker is unavailable for the two-legged tie.

However, Yussif Basigi will count on Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Mary Amponsah to deliver the goods for the team.

The 1st leg against Guinea Bissau will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023 with the return fixture scheduled for Accra the following weekend.

Ghana is yet to miss a FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, having qualified since the maiden edition.