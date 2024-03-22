Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyaku calls for support ahead of U-20 World Cup after African Games success

Black Princesses captain Afi Amenyaku is rallying supporters to amplify their backing as the team sets its sights on another triumph in the upcoming U-20 World Cup fresh off their impressive victory in the Women's football competition at the 2023 African Games.

Ghana's U-20 side showcased remarkable resilience en route to securing gold, staging a thrilling comeback to defeat Nigeria in the final at the Cape Coast Stadium. Despite conceding an early goal, the Black Princesses rallied valiantly, with Tracey Twum equalizing before Mukarama Abdulai netted the winning goal in extra time.

Reflecting on their exhilarating triumph, goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku stressed the importance of continued support from Ghanaians as the team shifts its focus to the World Cup in Colombia later this year.

"We knew we would come back stronger [after conceding the first goal]," a beaming Amenyaku shared with Joy Sports. "We weren't scared of anything. From here, we will be preparing towards our World Cup in Colombia," she affirmed. "We are urging all Ghanaians to keep praying for us and keep supporting us."

Amenyaku urged all Ghanaians to maintain their prayers and unwavering support as the Black Princesses gear up for the challenges ahead. With the U-20 World Cup scheduled to take place between August 31 and September 22 in Colombia, the team is determined to build on their recent success and make their mark on the global stage.

