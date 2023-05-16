Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi expresses readiness for WAFU Zone B Girls U-20 tournament

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has conveyed his team's preparedness for the upcoming inaugural edition of the WAFU Zone B Girls U-20 tournament. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to kick off on May 20 in Kumasi.

In an interview with ghanafa.org, Basigi emphasised the need for his team to perform exceptionally well in order to showcase the growth of women's football in Ghana.

He expressed his confidence in the talent and dedication of the players, stating, "Women's football in Ghana is now growing very well, and we have to showcase it during this tournament."

Basigi also called upon the passionate football fans in Kumasi to show their unwavering support for the national team by filling up the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Known for their enthusiastic support, he believes the presence of the fans will play a vital role in motivating the players to secure victory in each match.

"We all know Kumasi fans cheer the national teams to victory, and we are expecting them to troop in at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to give us the maximum support and cheer us to victory match after match," Basigi expressed.

He also urged those unable to attend the matches to offer their support through prayers, emphasising the team's desire to make Ghanaians proud.