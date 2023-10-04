Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi confident ahead of FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi remains optimistic of his side's chances ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

The Ghana U20 women's national team have been preparing since last month ahead of the game on October 8, 2023.

Basigi is hoping to maintain the country's record of appearing at every FIFA Women's U20 World Cup by eliminating their opponents.

"This qualifiers is elimination so we must go all out whether we are playing home or away. We are noted for qualifying all the time for the U-20 World Cup and so we must do our best and qualify and we are working towards it," he told ghanafa.org.

"We want to prepare very well and qualify for Columbia and it starts from the qualifying stage. The players were impressive in Kumasi for the WAFU B tournament and I think we need to replicate it during this World Cup qualifying stage. Even though I have missed the services of Faiza and Maafia Nyame, I think I have a replacement for them for now," he added.

The Black Queens are hoping to qualify for the tournament in Columbia next year as the West African nation seek to make it beyond the group stage of the World Cup.