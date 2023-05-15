Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi confident ahead of WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup

Black Princesses head coach, Yussif Basigi, has revealed his team's preparations ahead of the upcoming WAFU B U-20 girls cup tournament, set to be hosted in Ghana.

In an interview with ghanafa.org, Basigi discussed the team's readiness, expectations and support as they gear up for the maiden edition of the tournament.

Speaking on the team's preparations, Basigi expressed satisfaction with their progress so far, stating that "preparation has been very good so far as this maiden edition of the WAFU B U20 girls cup is concerned."

He also noted that the team cohesion was an area that needed attention but was confident that the players would gel together well.

Basigi also spoke about his approach to getting the players to adapt to his style of play, stating that he had simplified tactical play to make it easier for the players to understand.

He added that he was not under any pressure, except to win all their matches, noting that the team was focused on impressing Ghanaians and major stakeholders with their performance.

With regards to the support they expect from fans, Basigi acknowledged the role Kumasi fans played in cheering on national teams and expressed hope that they would turn out in numbers to support the Black Princesses. He also urged those who couldn't be physically present to support the team with prayers.

The Black Princesses are set to kick off their campaign against Benin on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi.

They are in Group A alongside Benin and Cote D’Ivoire and will be hoping to showcase their growing strength in women's football in Ghana by putting in an impressive performance throughout the tournament.