Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi invites 34 players to camp ahead of WAFU Zone B tournament

Black Princesses coach has invited 34 players to start preparations ahead of the first edition of the WAFU Zone B U20 Women Cup of Nations.

The players, all home-based have been asked to report to the Pampram Soccer Centre of Excellence on April 2 to begin camping for the competition in May.

It is the first of it's kind in the Zone as Basigi prepares a new team ahead of qualification for the next U20 Women's World Cup.

The Black Princesses last played at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in 2020 but exited at the group stage.

The team has been to the World Cup seven time but they are yet to make it out of the group.

Below is the full squad: