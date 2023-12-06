Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi optimistic about Black Queens' chances in 2024 WAFCON

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi has expressed optimism about the Black Queens' chances ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The Ghana Women’s national team secured qualification by defeating Namibia 3-2 on aggregate. The upcoming WAFCON will mark the team's return to the continental stage after missing out in 2022 and last participating five years ago.

In an interview, the former Hasaacas Ladies coach affirmed his belief that the Black Queens have the potential to clinch the Women’s Cup of Nations title. Despite the loss to Namibia in the second leg with a 1-0 score away from home, Basigi remains optimistic about the team's capabilities.

"From what I saw against Namibia, despite losing in the second leg, I think the Queens can win the 2024 WAFCON; it is still early days but it is possible," he added.

The 2024 WAFCON is scheduled to take place in Morocco next year, and Basigi's confidence in the team's performance adds anticipation for the Black Queens' campaign in the tournament.