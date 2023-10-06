Black Princesses depart for Guinea Bissau ahead of FIFA U20 WWC qualifier

The Black Princesses of Ghana have left Accra for Bissau ahead of the first-leg of their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The team dominated by players from the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations are hoping to get off to a bright start as Ghana eye a return to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses will miss prolific scorer Maafia Nyame following her move to AS Far in Morocco. The striker is unavailable for the two-legged tie.

However, Yussif Basigi will count on Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Mary Amponsah to deliver the goods for the team.

The 1st leg against Guinea Bissau will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023 with the return fixture scheduled for Accra the following weekend.

Ghana is yet to miss a FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, having qualified since the maiden edition.

Here is the full squad list for the clash: